Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope tied the knot in Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, with a 10-minute fireworks show

Alnwick residents are not pleased with Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's wedding day fireworks, likening the display to a "war zone."

The celebrity couple's extravagant wedding celebration concluded with a spectacular 10-minute fireworks show that illuminated the sky above Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland.

However, the loud explosions and bright lights from the fireworks were visible and audible to residents living several miles away, leading to complaints from some members of the community.

It was the talk of a local Facebook group, with one resident writing: "I swear my house is shaking. I feel like I'm in a war."

Another said: "Those fireworks are echoing the streets."

A third posted: "It's like a world war out there."

Others admitted they would have loved to have been at the star-studded bash themselves.

One said: "It's like a bloody thunderstorm. Just jealous of what a party they'll be having."

Another commented: "Some fireworks them mind!"

During their special day, Harris, 39, and Radio One star Hope, 33, exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony. The celebration continued with a lively performance by Rodgers and Chic, who had been flown in from the US for the occasion.

Guests enjoyed the reception amidst lush plants and ornate wicker chandeliers, and there was even a gigantic plastic giraffe as part of the decor.

Nile Rodgers, 70, kicked off the musical festivities with Luther Vandross's 1981 hit Never Too Much and went on to perform songs by artists such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, and David Bowie. He concluded his set with his own 1979 hit Good Times.

Following the main celebration, guests were invited to an after-party, with the back of the priory transformed into a Glastonbury-style event for continued festivities.