 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope tied the knot in Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, with a 10-minute fireworks show
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope tied the knot in Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, with a 10-minute fireworks show

Alnwick residents are not pleased with Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's wedding day fireworks, likening the display to a "war zone."

The celebrity couple's extravagant wedding celebration concluded with a spectacular 10-minute fireworks show that illuminated the sky above Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland.

However, the loud explosions and bright lights from the fireworks were visible and audible to residents living several miles away, leading to complaints from some members of the community.

It was the talk of a local Facebook group, with one resident writing: "I swear my house is shaking. I feel like I'm in a war."

Another said: "Those fireworks are echoing the streets."

A third posted: "It's like a world war out there."

Others admitted they would have loved to have been at the star-studded bash themselves.

One said: "It's like a bloody thunderstorm. Just jealous of what a party they'll be having."

Another commented: "Some fireworks them mind!"

During their special day, Harris, 39, and Radio One star Hope, 33, exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony. The celebration continued with a lively performance by Rodgers and Chic, who had been flown in from the US for the occasion.

Guests enjoyed the reception amidst lush plants and ornate wicker chandeliers, and there was even a gigantic plastic giraffe as part of the decor.

Nile Rodgers, 70, kicked off the musical festivities with Luther Vandross's 1981 hit Never Too Much and went on to perform songs by artists such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, and David Bowie. He concluded his set with his own 1979 hit Good Times.

Following the main celebration, guests were invited to an after-party, with the back of the priory transformed into a Glastonbury-style event for continued festivities.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them
Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West
Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt video

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’
Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline to ask for ‘increase’ in $40K child support

Prince William called stay- at-home dad

Prince William called stay- at-home dad