Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul set new record highest partnership in tournament

India´s Virat Kohli (right) and KL Rahul bump their fists during the Asia Cup 2023 super four ODI cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

Indian top-order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on Monday amassed an unbeaten 233-run partnership creating a new Asia Cup record.

The duo, both of whom scored centuries, created a new Asia Cup record for the highest partnership in the tournament while helping India post a whopping 356-run total.

Their 223-run partnership surpassed the previous 224-run partnership between Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez's in Asia Cup 2012.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 runs in 94 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Rahul was not out on 111 runs in 106 balls which included 14 boundaries.

The play between Pakistan and India resumed on reserve day (Monday) as the match was called off on Sunday due to rain.

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bowl first against India.



India had reached 147-2 in 24.1 overs when heavy rain suspended play. The umpires waited for nearly four hours before deciding to postpone the remaining game to today.



Pakistan fielded an unchanged playing XI for this high-voltage clash. However, today, key pacer Haris Rauf was ruled out from the match as a precautionary measure due to an injury.

In response, Pakistan were bowled out for just 128 runs as Indian bowlers starred in the Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.