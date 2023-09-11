Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Millie Bobby Brown's book 'Nineteen Steps' is inspired from her 'own family history'

Millie Bobby Brown unveiled her long brunette hair extensions on Monday as she embarked on promotional activities for her book, Nineteen Steps, while showcasing two stylish ensembles.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star radiated effortless chic in her first ensemble as she left BBC Radio 2 following her book promotion. Her initial look featured a strapless white linen top paired with matching linen trousers.

She elevated her outfit with elegant white court heels, a square Louis Vuitton clutch bag, and a gold choker, exuding timeless style that showcased her slender figure.

Notably, Millie, typically recognized for her short bob, revealed her new brunette hair extensions for the occasion. She adorned her first outfit with a white headband and later switched to a brown one for her second appearance.

For her second outing, Millie continued to impress with a brown leather co-ord, flaunting her toned legs. She paired her faux-leather blazer and mini skirt with white heeled boots, exuding confidence and style. As she waved to photographers and fans while entering the venue in Piccadilly, Millie appeared happy and relaxed.

Nineteen Steps, scheduled for publication on September 12, is a historical novel centered around the story of Nellie Morris, a courageous 18-year-old woman living with her family in Bethnal Green, London's East End, during World War II.

When a devastating event takes place during an air raid one fateful night, its repercussions are nothing short of catastrophic, forever altering the course of Nellie's life.

“Writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history,” she said as she shoed a picture of herself with her grandmother.