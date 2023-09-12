Drew Barrymore and Writers Guild America standoff worsens

aDrew Barrymore and Writers Guild America standoff worsens

The Writers Guild of America is fuming over Drew Barrymore's decision to go-ahead with the The Drew Barrymore Show amid the strike, as they picketed outside the CBS studio.

Taking on Twitter, Dominic Turiczek, an audience member, claimed, "Went to @DrewBarrymoreTV after winning tickets, unaware of the #WGA strike."

Adding, "We took pins & went in, got kicked out, & verbally assaulted by @DrewBarrymore's crew. It's clear they don't support #WGAStrong, writers or fans! #DrewTheRightThing So we took shirts and joined [the strike]. ---- that."

In the following tweet, he said, "We didn't say anything to anyone or cause any sort of scene. That small button really triggered the @DrewBarrymoreTV. Wonder why…"

Started in 2020, the 50 First Dates star defended her decision to resume the daytime talk show after halting it due to solidarity with the writers. However, she noted the show will comply with SAG-AFTRA and WGA rules.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind," adding, "We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."

Explaining her views further, "I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."

"I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."