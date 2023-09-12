Taryn Manning drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for apologising over Danny Masterson support

Taryn Manning slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for backing off from their support for Danny Masterson.

Taking to her Instagram, the Orange Is The New Black actress expressed her fury towards the public for “crucifying” Masterson, who received prison sentence of 30 years for raping two women.

In her IG Reel, Taryn said that Masterson “made a mistake” and “he knows it now.”

The 44-year-old actor called Ashton and Mila the “biggest disgrace of the year” after they issued an apology for writing character letters for Danny. She accused The '70s Show couple of “hurting someone she loves and cares about.”

In their apology, the couple had shared that they were "sorry for the pain that has been caused by the letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson."

The pair made it clear that they support the victims, saying, "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

In the reel, Taryn also went on about her “speech impediment” due to becoming 80% deaf. The actress said she tends to get a little bit of lisp when she is not busy with a project, “Other people just assume the reason behind my slurred speech was alcohol or drugs.”