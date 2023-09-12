 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Inside Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner marital issues before divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were facing a difficult time before deciding to get a divorce, revealed insider.

An insider told US Weekly that tension had been building among the pair due to their hectic work schedules. “Joe was always gone, and is now on tour, while Sophie was always away filming,” they said.

The 32-year-old has been traveling because of the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour, with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas, since August, and Sophie has been away filming in England which is why she wasn't spotted at his concerts.

The source said the two were unable to contact each other frequently, and text messages “started to seem more forced.” “Spark they once had seemed to fizzle amid busy schedules,” they added.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's marriage:

Joe and Sophie got married in 2019, and share two daughters. 

After four years of their marriage, the duo sold their Miami mansion sparking speculations of their divorce. 

A few days later, Joe was spotted performing a concert without his wedding ring. 

On September 6, the two made a joint statement that after “spending four wonderful years of marriage, they’ve mutually decided to part ways.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement added.

