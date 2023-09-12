Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori going to great lengths to ‘please’ rapper

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori has no issues in going to great lengths to please her controversial husband.



Amid claims that the rapper, who now goes by Ye, is “controlling” the Yeezy designer, an insider told National Enquirer that Bianca is “very much a willing participant.”

The duo made headlines during their Italy where the rapper exposed hi rear while Bianca donned really revealing outfits.

Some concerned citizens even took to Twitter to call out the couple’s “lewd behaviour,” however, Kanye and Bianca seemed unaffected by all the online bashing.

"Kanye loves to see her in see-through bodysuits, crop tops and thongs," an insider said of her “barely-there” outfits. "She's going along because she wants to please him."

"A lot of people think it's weird," the source said after analyzing people’s reactions. "He's showing off his new wife in barely there attire."

However, the source noted that Bianca is “very much a willing participant in this and likes to flaunt what she's got," adding, "And Kanye's encouraging her to.

This is not the first time that Kanye is seemingly controlling his romantic partner’s outfit choices, first being his famous reality TV star wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye left Kim in tears after he replaced all her designer clothes with strictly monochrome, mostly covered-up duds, while they were married.