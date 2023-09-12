 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Yachts, trains, cars, planes: Kim Jong Un's travelling luxuries mock millions of poor North Koreans

North Koreas leader Kim Jong-un waves as he departs by train from Pyongyang for a visit to Russia.—AFP
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, who is en route to Russia to meet President Putin in his bulletproof train, is known for his extravagant modes of transportation, which sharply contrast with the impoverished lifestyles of millions of North Koreans.

Here are some of the luxurious modes of transport associated with him:

Bulletproof train

Kim Jong Un's train, the one he is travelling to Russia on, is named Taeyangho (meaning "sun" in Korean). The luxury train includes a restaurant serving fine French wines and dishes such as fresh lobster.

Despite its luxury, the train travels at a slow speed of about 50km/h (31mph) due to its heavy armoured protection. This tradition of long-distance train travel for North Korean leaders began with Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Un's grandfather.

Private jets

Kim Jong Un has a Soviet-made long-range aircraft, the Ilyushin-62 (Il-62), for international flights. This aircraft, known as "Chammae-1" (named after North Korea's national bird), features modern interiors and is used for official international travel. It has been used for visits to countries like China.

The IL-62 jet was used to transport North Koreas delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea
Ukrainian Antonov-148

In a 2014 documentary, Kim Jong Un was seen using a Ukrainian Antonov-148 (AN-148) featuring the state airline Air Koryo's logo. This aircraft was used for domestic travel within North Korea.

Luxury cars

 Kim Jong Un has been spotted travelling in luxury cars, including a specially transported Mercedes-Benz S-Class. His preferred S-Class model was prominent during the 2018 inter-Korean summit, where he drove across the border with bodyguards running alongside. Reports suggest the car cost around $1.8 million.

Kim Jong Un also uses luxury cars and favours the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.—Korea Summit Press Pool
Private toilet car 

Kim's convoy during the 2018 inter-Korean summit was reported to feature a private toilet car. This customized vehicle allows the leader to answer the call of nature while travelling.

Mystery yacht 

State media in North Korea have shown Kim Jong Un riding on various modes of transport, including boats. There were photos of a yacht estimated to cost $7 million, although ownership was not officially confirmed. It's believed to belong to the North Korean leader.

Helipad

 Reports in 2015 suggested the presence of a new helipad at Kim Jong Un's lakeside villa in South Pyongan province. This helipad may be used by Kim's family or visitors.

These luxurious modes of transportation showcase Kim Jong Un's opulent lifestyle, which stands in stark contrast to the economic challenges faced by many North Koreans. His preference for train travel, in particular, continues a tradition established by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung.

