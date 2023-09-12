 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Sports Desk

International Hockey Federation pulls out Olympic qualifiers from Pakistan

By
Sports Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The flags of the International Hockey Federation and Olympics flutter with the air in this undated photo. — FIH
The flags of the International Hockey Federation and Olympics flutter with the air in this undated photo. — FIH

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has pulled out one of the men's Olympic qualifier events for the 2024 Paris Olympics from Pakistan.

The growing concern over non-cooperation and undue interference in the daily operations of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) reportedly became the reason for this decision, which was a tough choice for the FIH.

It may be noted that the PHF had recently faced suspension by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which subsequently mandated fresh elections just last month.

This suspension came into immediate effect on the orders of former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, who issued the decree on his final day in office.

The suspension of the national hockey governing body, sanctioned by the state-owned institution, the PSB, has played a pivotal role in the international body's decision.

In a prior announcement made in July, the FIH had disclosed that China, Pakistan, and Spain were chosen to host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, set to unfold between January 13 and 21, 2024.

Lahore had been designated as one of the venues for the men's qualifying matches.

These Olympic qualifiers were highly anticipated, marking the return of a major international sporting event to Pakistan after an absence of two decades, with the last significant event being the Hockey Champions Trophy in 2004.

Currently, the Pakistan men's hockey team is gearing up to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, starting from September 23rd. As of now, FIH has not revealed details about the new host for the withdrawn Olympic qualifiers. The fate of Pakistan's participation remains uncertain, pending the formation of a new administrative body for the PHF.

More From Sports:

India vs SL: Sri Lanka's Wellalage garners praise for impressive 5-wicket haul

India vs SL: Sri Lanka's Wellalage garners praise for impressive 5-wicket haul
Asia Cup 2023: PCB chief bucks up Men in Green after humiliating defeat by India

Asia Cup 2023: PCB chief bucks up Men in Green after humiliating defeat by India
India vs Pak: Loss a reminder to 'get our act together', says Pakistan's coach

India vs Pak: Loss a reminder to 'get our act together', says Pakistan's coach

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka limit 'mighty India' to 213 runs

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka limit 'mighty India' to 213 runs
Babar Azam crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month

Babar Azam crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers injures Achilles minutes into his New York Jets debut

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers injures Achilles minutes into his New York Jets debut
Asia Cup 2023: Health update on Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Asia Cup 2023: Health update on Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul set new record highest partnership in tournament

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul set new record highest partnership in tournament
Pak vs India: 'Very sweet' India's Bumrah grateful for Shaheen Afridi's gift

Pak vs India: 'Very sweet' India's Bumrah grateful for Shaheen Afridi's gift
Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli races to 13,000 ODI runs, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar

Pak vs Ind: Virat Kohli races to 13,000 ODI runs, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
Asia Cup 2023: India humiliate Pakistan to register biggest-ever ODI win against Green Shirts

Asia Cup 2023: India humiliate Pakistan to register biggest-ever ODI win against Green Shirts
Djokovic makes history with record-equalling 24th Grand Slam win

Djokovic makes history with record-equalling 24th Grand Slam win