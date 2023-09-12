Lily Collins closes out summer with husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday celebration

Lily Collins stuns in floral mini dress as she celebrates husband's birthday with a barbeque

Lily Collins effortlessly showcased her style in a vibrant floral red minidress while celebrating her husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday over the weekend.

The 34-year-old actress, who tied the knot with the British-American film director in 2021, shared a series of photos on Instagram capturing their enjoyable vegetarian barbecue gathering with friends.

Lily radiated happiness as she posed in her chic shirt dress, accentuated by a matching belt cinched at the waist. She let her long brunette hair flow freely as she cherished quality time with Charlie, who celebrated his 40th birthday on July 10.

In one photo, the couple wore bright smiles while seated in outdoor chairs, with their loyal pet dog occupying Charlie's lap.

Another image captured Charlie, dressed smartly in a striped T-shirt and an open white shirt, planting an affectionate kiss on Lily's forehead.

The Love Rosie actress, whose father is the renowned Genesis singer Phil Collins, also posed with two friends who were elegantly attired in red outfits.

In the final picture, Lily held a small bouquet of yellow flowers, while Charlie, the son of the British actor Malcolm McDowell, held a drink in his hand.

She penned: “Closing out summer celebrating @charliemcdowell with the most gorgeous day, incredible food, and the best of company.”

“Couldn’t think of a more special weekend at a more magical place…”

This follows the couple’s recent celebration of their second wedding anniversary earlier this month. They exchanged vows on September 4, 2021, at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado.