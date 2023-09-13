Shocking confession: Teen admits role in grisly murder of his mom's ex-lover

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Wednesday that 17-year-olds Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and will face more than 10 years behind bars if convicted. The 51-year-old victim was found stabbed and shot to death. Fox News

A teenage boy from Washington state has pleaded guilty to the murder of a man who had previously been in a relationship with his mother.

The teen, Gabriel Davies, alongside his accomplice, Justin Yoon, both 17-year-old, confessed to second-degree murder charges in Pierce County, Washington.

The confession came as part of a plea agreement in which other charges, including first-degree burglary and unlawful gun possession, were dropped by prosecutors.

Approximately a year ago, Pierce County authorities arrested Davies and Yoon, both 16 at the time, in connection with the murder of 51-year-old Dan McCaw.

McCaw's absence from work prompted a welfare check at his Orting home on September 1, 2022. Inside the residence, deputies encountered a troubling scene, marked by the smell of decay, a German shepherd moving in and out of a doggy door, and an unsecured entrance. Their investigation revealed the lifeless body of McCaw, surrounded by a pool of blood.

Initially, investigators suspected suicide due to the absence of forced entry. However, a more comprehensive examination uncovered that McCaw had suffered both gunshot and stabbing wounds, conclusively confirming his death as a homicide.

Further inquiry unveiled that the night before McCaw's discovery, Davies had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances. An alert issued by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office on August 31, 2022, led to the discovery of Davies the following day, walking along a road, shirtless and without socks, several miles away from his abandoned, damaged vehicle. Authorities found his vehicle bearing exterior damage and potential blood traces on the steering wheel and driver's door panel, along with Davies' shattered cell phone nearby.

Davies initially claimed memory loss regarding his disappearance but later expressed fear for his safety if he revealed the truth. Yoon's father eventually contacted investigators, offering information about Davies' involvement in McCaw's homicide. Surveillance footage from McCaw's residence captured both Yoon and Davies sneaking into the house through a doggy door, appearing to carry potential weapons.

Davies' father also said that McCaw's associates, allegedly affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle club, had coerced his son into stealing something from McCaw's home under the threat of harm.

When McCaw entered his home, Yoon pursued him and stabbed him. A gunshot followed, with Davies heading to the garage to retrieve the targeted item from the safe. According to Davies' father, the firearm used in the incident was discarded near their home. Additionally, Davies claimed that the blood in his truck resulted from the bikers assaulting him inside the vehicle.

Subsequent to this revelation, Pierce County detectives secured search warrants for both Davies' and Yoon's residences. They took the teenagers into custody without resistance. The search of their homes yielded two stolen guns, as well as a collection of throwing knives, further implicating them in the crime.

Davies and Yoon remain incarcerated without the possibility of bail. Their sentencing is scheduled for November 3, where they could potentially face up to 18 years in prison, according to The News Tribune.