Taylor Swift rocks denim mini dress for historic VMAs afterparty

Taylor Swift won a historic 9 out of 11 nominations at the 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift celebrated her remarkable night at the MTV Video Music Awards in style. The Karma artist attended the Ned NoMad afterparty in New York City wearing an EB denim polka dress paired with eye-catching silver glitter platform heels.

To complete her look, Swift adorned herself with layers of gold necklaces, silver and gold wrist bangles, and showcased a chic updo featuring a full fringe.

Swift's presence at the afterparty followed her impressive victory at the MTV VMAs, where she triumphed in nine out of her 11 nominations, including the prestigious Video of the Year award.

This historic win marked her as the first person to secure the Video of the Year title four times, achieved with her song Anti-Hero on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With this accomplishment, Swift now boasts a total of 23 VMAs.

"OK. This is unbelievable," Swift began in her acceptance speech. "This is... I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we've made recently."

"I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience," she added about her Eras Tour, which began in March and saw her sellout huge stadiums. The tour will continue till Nov. 23, 2024.

"And we're not even halfway done with it. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album," she added. "And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much."