Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Taylor Swift new rumoured beau Travis Kelce was “shocked” after hearing about his rumored romance with the singer.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was not impressed to be linked with one of the most famous singers on the planet, revealed Radar Online.

Previously, a report by The Messenger claimed that Swift and Kelce “have been quietly hanging out" months after she parted ways Joe Alwyn.



However, debunking all such rumours, a source close to the athlete said that Kelce was “shocked” to learn about the rumours as he believes the Anti-Hero hitmaker is "not really his type."

This comes after he expressed his desire to meet Swift, revealing that he even tried to get in touch with the singer at one of her concerts during Eras tour.

During a discussion on his podcast New Heights, he said he had a phone number inscribed on a bracelet that he wanted to give Swift, however, he could not do so.

"So she doesn’t meet anybody, and she didn't—or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personally,” he revealed.