Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega

Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited HMP High Down Men's Prison, in her first engagement since she returned from France.

During her visit to the facility, the Princess of Wales debuted what is known in fashion circles as the butterfly fringe, according to The Telegraph.



The publication reported that "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega and model Matilda Djerf are said to have inspired the trend earlier this year.

Kate Middleton's new hairstyle became the topic of news articles, with hundreds of her fans lavishing praises on the royals.

While Kate is admired by royal fans no matter what she wears, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle remains on the receiving end of criticism and ridicule whenever she makes a public appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex is often accused of copying Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie, and several other celebrities.