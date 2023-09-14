 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega
Kate Middleton imitates Jenna Ortega

Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited HMP High Down Men's Prison, in her first engagement since she returned from France.

During her visit to the facility, the Princess of Wales debuted what is known in fashion circles as the butterfly fringe, according to The Telegraph.

The publication reported that "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega and model Matilda Djerf are said to have inspired the trend earlier this year.

Kate Middleton's new hairstyle became the topic of news articles, with hundreds of her fans lavishing praises on the royals. 

While Kate is admired by royal fans no matter what she wears, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle remains on the receiving end of criticism and ridicule whenever she makes a public appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex is often accused of copying Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie, and several other celebrities.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship has changed, expert spots MAJOR clue

King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

King Charles issues statement on Libya floods

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’ video

Prince Harry receives huge blow from King Charles: ‘He’s emotionally teetering’
Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split

Taylor Swift fans thrilled she’s dating ‘real man’ after Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy split
King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry

King Charles feels 'a daughter' wouldn’t have betrayed him like son Prince Harry
Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift

Here’s why Prince Harry visited late Queen’s burial site despite historic royal rift
Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?

Are Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker friendly with her ex Scott Disick?
Kate Middleton discreetly conducts meeting after UK military veterans’ snub

Kate Middleton discreetly conducts meeting after UK military veterans’ snub
Ed Sheeran rocks casual look as he steps out in California after surprise wedding appearance

Ed Sheeran rocks casual look as he steps out in California after surprise wedding appearance
Liam Payne's close friends express deep concern as he battles life beyond One Direction

Liam Payne's close friends express deep concern as he battles life beyond One Direction
'Newly single' Sofia Vergara walks out of game show as Howie Mandel cracks another uncomfortable joke

'Newly single' Sofia Vergara walks out of game show as Howie Mandel cracks another uncomfortable joke