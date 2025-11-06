Netflix drops 'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' teaser

'Stranger Things: Tales From 85' to arrive on Netflix in 2026

What happened between the Mind Flayer's defeat in season two and the Starcourt Mall events in season three? Netflix answers this with a new spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales from 85.



This animated series is set to arrive next year. However, the original show's cast will not be reprising their roles as the characters.

Instead, a new batch of actors has come on board. Brooklyn Davey Norstedt will voice Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport is Max, Luca Diaz is Mike, Ej (Elisha) Williams is Lucas, Braxton Quinney is Dustin, Ben Plessala is Will, and Brett Gipson is Hopper.

In addition, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips are also featured in the series.

“Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85,’ an epic new animated series," the synopsis read.

Eric Robles serves as the showrunner, while the Duffer brothers are set to be executive producers, alongside Hilary Leavitt and Shawn Levy.

In the teaser, Matt and Ross Duffer say, “When we started talking about, was there anything else we wanted to do with ‘Stranger Things,’ this was one of our first ideas."

“The idea was to evoke a feeling of an ’80s cartoon. With animation, there’s really no limits. Eric and his team can go wild, and they have," they add.

Although Stranger Things: Tales from 85 will be released in 2026, its exact release date is unclear.