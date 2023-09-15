Donald Trump aims at Joe Biden on Hunter's criminal indictment

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota. — AFP

The indictment-plagued former president Donald Trump aimed at the commander-in-chief of the US Joe Biden and fired his fresh salvo amid the indictment of the 80-year-old President's son Hunter Biden, calling him "crooked" as both the leaders are locked in a relentless fight to win the battle for the White House in 2024.

Hunter Biden was criminally charged by a US Court Thursday on keeping illegal firearms while addicted to substances.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote that the gun charge is "the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden."

The Republican Presidential forerunner also repeated claims about the Department of Justice (DOJ) being under the influence of Joe Biden, blocking his path to the White House, calling the legal actions against him "election interference and a witch hunt".



Donald Trump is also facing four indictments in several cases that include provoking people on his false claims of rigged elections leading to the January 6 2021 riots, paying hush money to an adult film star in 2016, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office and election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia.

Writing subsequently on his social media, the Republican presidential hopeful called for "Democrats to stop interfering with our upcoming 2024 presidential election."

Earlier this week, Donald Trump's Republican Party in Congress announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden which the White House brushed aside calling it an "inquiry based on lies".

The charges against Hunter Biden were filed in the US District Court in Delaware after a plea deal failed in July.

According to an expert, while explaining the legal intricacies of whether the criminal-charged son of the US President would go to jail, he said in his opinion, Hunter Biden's not going to jail.

"This case is going to end up right where it’s supposed to be, with a plea agreement," Randy Zelin, professor of law at Cornell Law School, according to BBC.

It is anticipated that the legal troubles of Joe Biden's family will haunt him and dominate the circles around the country likely affecting his voting base as the presidential election of 2024 is scheduled to take place in November next year.

The investigation into Hunter's business dealings was ongoing for years and gained momentum when David Weiss, who was originally nominated by former US president Donald Trump, was elevated to the status of a special counsel in August.

Hunter Biden has been the target of attacks and allegations by Donald Trump and Republican allies, particularly regarding his activities in Ukraine and China, among other matters. Despite these claims, Hunter publicly discussed his struggles with drug addiction.