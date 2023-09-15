Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech

Meghan Markle is accused of being self-absorbed after her speech at the Invictus Games.



The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived at the opening ceremony of the games a little later than Prince Harry, apologised to her admirers in between her speech.

“Sorry, I’m a little late to the party," she explained. "I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off. Three milkshakes and a school drop off and I just landed a couple of hours ago.”

Commenting on her speech, body language expert Daniela Elser told news.com.au: "I find it interesting that while the duchess’ intention would seem to have only been to praise the event and the people involved, instead that all got refracted through the lens of her feelings about things.”

She added: “For the duchess, for someone who gave what I think is one of the best royal speeches in modern history... this Dusseldorf effort was a bit of a bum note."

Elser then compared the Duchess to Prince Harry, who emphasised on mutual ‘connection’ in his speech.

"This is your chance to connect with each other because everyone here is at a different phase of their healing process, whether as an individual or as a family."