 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Meghan Markle is accused of being self-absorbed after her speech at the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived at the opening ceremony of the games a little later than Prince Harry, apologised to her admirers in between her speech.

“Sorry, I’m a little late to the party," she explained. "I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off. Three milkshakes and a school drop off and I just landed a couple of hours ago.”

Commenting on her speech, body language expert Daniela Elser told news.com.au: "I find it interesting that while the duchess’ intention would seem to have only been to praise the event and the people involved, instead that all got refracted through the lens of her feelings about things.”

She added: “For the duchess, for someone who gave what I think is one of the best royal speeches in modern history... this Dusseldorf effort was a bit of a bum note."

Elser then compared the Duchess to Prince Harry, who emphasised on mutual ‘connection’ in his speech.

"This is your chance to connect with each other because everyone here is at a different phase of their healing process, whether as an individual or as a family."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage
Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring
'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past video

Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal
Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’
Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl

Jonathan Majors plays real-life hero in schoolyard brawl
Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince William commands ‘much higher level of respect’ than Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit

Prince Harry’s chosen a land with ‘no boundaries or hesitations’ after Megxit