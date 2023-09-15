 
World Cup 2023: Watch coveted trophy's arrival in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 trophy on its three-day tour to Pakistan was displayed at various historic places and in front of fans as well.

The ICC on its official X — formerly known as Twitter — posted the video titled "Pakistan Diaries" depicting the coveted trophy's journey in the country.

The trophy reached Pakistan on a three-day tour and was unveiled by the former Pakistani cricketer and current Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Sports Wahab Riaz.

The ICC World Cup trophy was put on display at Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and other historical places in front of fans.

The trophy kickstarted its tour in India, the hosts, on June 27. It has travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the USA, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.

It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan have not yet announced the squad for the mega event.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

