Emma Roberts recollects childhood taunts about her unibrow

Emma Roberts doesn't conform to societal beauty norms and has embraced her own path when it comes to personal grooming. In a recent conversation with InStyle, the 32-year-old star of American Horror Story discussed her journey towards self-acceptance, particularly regarding body hair, which began with childhood teasing over her unibrow.

Reflecting on trends in grooming, Roberts remarked, "It's just so funny because when you're in the moment of a trend with brows or hair, you never know you're in the trend until you're out of it — and then you can't believe it."

She vividly recalled a pivotal childhood memory when a classmate ridiculed her unibrow, leaving a lasting impression. "But the first thing I remember about my brows, because we all get made fun of for something growing up that sticks with us, was that I was in school and this kid told me I had a unibrow."



Roberts emphasized her belief that body hair should not be a source of shame. However, she noted that the experience of being teased had a profound impact, especially when her mother expressed sympathy for her. She shared, "And that was when I started to become aware that, 'Wait, you're supposed to get your eyebrows done? What do you mean?' I couldn't have been more than 6 or 7. So yeah, my brows have really gone on a journey with me."

Today, Roberts is more relaxed about maintaining her brows, allowing them to grow longer between grooming sessions. She explained, "When it comes to face and brows, it's really about how my products are going to be on my face and how my makeup's going to be on my face."

She acknowledged the added scrutiny of being in front of the camera, saying, "And when you're in front of the camera, you have to unfortunately be more aware of it. Definitely when I'm not working, I am not necessarily as hard on myself as when I'm working, just because everybody has an opinion."



Roberts also takes into account her 2-year-old son, Rhodes Robert, whom she shares with her ex Garrett Hedlund, when managing her beauty routine. She mentioned that her morning routine has become less structured, with a focus on efficiency.