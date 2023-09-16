Blac Chyna reaches new milestone, marks one year of sobriety

Blac Chyna, now known by her birth name Angela White at the age of 35, recently shared a significant milestone in her journey towards sobriety.

On Instagram, she revealed that September 14, 2023 marked her one-year anniversary of sobriety, reflecting on the personal growth she's experienced during this period. She expressed, "September 14, 2023, marks my one-year of sobriety. This year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022, that I was done with the alcohol."

To commemorate this achievement, Angela White posted a series of photos on Instagram. The first image depicted her receiving flowers and a balloon from her mother, Tokyo Toni (real name Shalana Jones-Hunter). Subsequent pictures showcased a celebratory cake adorned with the words, "Congratulations on your 1 year sobriety Angela Renee White," alongside a sobriety chip.

In a heartfelt and candid Instagram post, Angela acknowledged that her journey to sobriety had been challenging but affirmed her commitment to continuing on this path. She expressed gratitude to all those who had supported her throughout her journey, describing herself as "unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend."



Explaining her decision to make her achievement public, the star of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test shared that she hoped her story would inspire others grappling with addiction.

She conveyed a message of hope and self-worth, stating, "I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone."

Angela White's post received an outpouring of support and encouragement from her 17.3 million followers, to which she responded in the comments, saying, "Thank you so much everyone, I appreciate the love and support."

Throughout her journey of sobriety, Angela White has also embraced fitness as an integral part of her lifestyle. In a recent Instagram video she highlighted the importance of holistic well-being.