PCB, players at 'loggerheads' over new contracts

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). — PCB

KARACHI: For the past two and a half months, there has been a deadlock between the Pakistan national men's side players and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, over certain clauses of the central contracts, because of which the players are yet to be paid, Daily Jang reported on Saturday.

While the players are willing to accept the PCB's terms with the help of their agents, the two sides are disputing over new conditions in the proposed contracts that prohibit players from entering foreign leagues and personal contracts or any commercial deals without informing the PCB.

In order to enter the draft for foreign leagues, the payers must first obtain an NOC from the cricketing body, according the rules stipulated in the new contracts.



According to sources, the PCB has proposed that it may withdraw the NOCs of foreign leagues at any time; however, it will not compensate for the losses incurred. Moreover, players have been instructed to share the leagues' contracts with the PCB.

The new contracts also place a strict requirement to keep matters confidential from the media, while players have been instructed to play all domestic tournaments.

Members of the national team will also be required to make five commercials with PCB sponsors which will be five hours each.



According to the documents available with Daily Jang, the captain and vice-captain will also participate in giving NOC for foreign leagues along with the chief selector.

A senior PCB official currently in Colombo told the publication that there have been several rounds between senior players and officials and the contracts will be announced after the Asia Cup.

However, the players say things are not simple and PCB officials are also bitter. Both sides are trying to reason with each other indirectly through social media.

