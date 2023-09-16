Tom Brady already looking for new girlfriend as Irina Shayk replacement

Tom Brady is unfazed by reports that his new girlfriend Irina Shayk would choose her ex Bradley Cooper over him if she gets a chance.



Addressing speculations about the Russian supermodel’s wish of reconciling with the Maestro star, an insider told Page Six that Brady is also not serious with Shayk.

The source said that the former NFL quarterback is “playing the field” while focusing on his kids, he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady is not paying attention to any rumours about Shayk leaving him for Cooper as he, too, would find another girl for himself in an instant.

“There will be more supermodels in his future,” the insider said of Brady.

Brady and Bündchen sparked romance rumours after they were spotted getting cosy in a car after the model spend the night at athlete’s home in Los Angeles, back in July.

Few weeks later, Shayk dropped topless photos clicked by her ex Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter, while they were vacationing in a hilly area.

At the time, several media outlets claimed that Brady was unbothered by the fact that Shayk was spending time with her former lover.