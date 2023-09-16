Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian wish longtime friend Stephanie Suganami on birthday

Stephanie Suganami was once Kim Kardashian's assistant, but remains a longtime friend to all three sisters

The Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney, took to Instagram to celebrate Stephanie Suganami's 34th birthday. Stephanie, who was formerly Kim's assistant, received birthday tribute posts from the three sisters on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, 42, kicked off the birthday tributes by sharing a joint selfie featuring her and Stephanie Suganami. The selfie was taken during a period when Kim had bleached blonde hair.

“Words can't describe how much I love you and who you are as a person,” the SKIMS founder wrote in her caption.

“You really get to know a person when you travel the world with someone, and I can say with all of my soul that you are good as they get! Everyone around you is lucky to call you a friend! Happy Birthday @steph_shep,” she continued.

In a next photo, Kim added, "You also get to know a person when you sneakily take pics of them @steph_shep. And post them as birthday posts @steph_shep.”

Kim Kardashian added a touch of humor to her birthday tribute, “And most importantly, because this will never ever get old…I love having conversations with your shadow,” poking fun at a paparazzi shot where she's pictured alongside Suganami's shadow. She playfully noted how “It's always there for me at all times.”

“Happiest of birthdays to the legend, that is Steph. You deserve the best life has to offer! The definition of a real one,” Khloé, 39, wrote in her own birthday tribute post to Suganami.

Khloé Kardashian, the co-founder of Good American, shared a group photo featuring herself, Stephanie Suganami, Kim Kardashian, Malika Haqq, and influencers Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.

In her caption, Khloé wrote, “You are f------ hysterical, the best wife, the best mummy to Binks, the best, secret keeper @steph_shep."

Kourtney, 44, also shared a joint selfie with Suganami, expressing her gratitude for every event they've shared together, writing, “Happy birthday @steph_shep! so grateful for every event with you. From the beginning…”

Kourtney posted several photos showcasing her and Suganami in matching Halloween costumes and coordinated outfits from various occasions, writing, “These pics are making me really miss you.”