 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Who is Donald Trump's running mate for 2024 elections?

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota. — AFP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party on September 08, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota. — AFP

Former US President Donald Trump may have hinted about picking a female running mate for his Vice President but also revealed that he has not thought about this subject much, as the elections are scheduled to take place in November amid his deepening legal troubles.

The indictment-stricken Donald Trump was speaking with NBC News, and responded to questions about his running mate saying he has not pondered yet even if he is nominated as a Republican candidate, however, he liked the concept of having a female person for the post.

"I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person I do like the concept, yes," the 77-year-old said. 

He maintained during his talk with Meet the Press, that you always "do a little bit, but I really don't think it’s time. I want to win."

Mentioning the Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem who endorsed Trump at his state's rally, fanned the speculation about her being the pick for the indictment-plagued candidate. 

The billionaire said she would be someone he'd consider choosing, calling her "fantastic."

Former US president Donald Trump and South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem speak on stage during the South Dakota Republican Partys Monumental Leaders rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, September 8, 2023. — AFP
Former US president Donald Trump and South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem speak on stage during the South Dakota Republican Party's Monumental Leaders rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, September 8, 2023. — AFP

Trump said: "She’s been a great governor. She gave me a very full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement actually. And, you know, it’s been a very good state for me. And certainly, she'd be one of the people I’d consider, or for something else maybe. But we have a lot of people. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party."

The first-ever indicted president of US history added in the interview which is due to air Sunday speaking about the age limit: "You know, I took a test two years ago, three years ago. And as the doctors said — and it was in front of doctors and a whole big deal at Walter Reed [hospital], which is an incredible place. And I aced it. I get everything right. I’m all for testing. I frankly think testing would be a good thing."

Donald Trump has been mentioning his aced-the-test stance since 2020 in which healthcare experts performed a cognitive test — not an IQ test — of 10 minutes for the purpose of evaluating any cognitive impairment or early dementia.

"A lot of people say it’s not constitutional to do it. But I would be for testing, to test to make sure everyone’s just fine, he said, adding that a "lot of people say that can't happen because of the Constitution."

The former president said: "[You] know, some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s. I’m not anywhere very near 80, by the way."

"I don’t think [Joe Biden's] too old, but I think he's incompetent, and that's a bigger problem."

The former president also said that under a tradition, he left a note for Joe Biden in January 2021.

"You know, it's interesting. He actually said it’s up to me to do, and I actually think it’s up to him to do," Trump remarked.

"I left him a note. I think it was very — it was a nice note. I took a lot of time in thinking about it. I’d love him to do a great job, even if it was very bad politically."

More From World:

Harvard neuroscientist unveils introvert's guide to success

Harvard neuroscientist unveils introvert's guide to success
14 people dead as plane crashes in Brazil's Amazon

14 people dead as plane crashes in Brazil's Amazon
Donald Trump speaks up about months-long absence of Melania

Donald Trump speaks up about months-long absence of Melania
UAW strike enters critical phase as talks with automakers continue on second day

UAW strike enters critical phase as talks with automakers continue on second day
UK to ban American Bully XL dogs after horrifying attacks

UK to ban American Bully XL dogs after horrifying attacks
Mahsa Amini's father arrested by Iranian police on her death anniversary

Mahsa Amini's father arrested by Iranian police on her death anniversary
India to soon open controversial Ram Mandir built on historic Babri Masjid site

India to soon open controversial Ram Mandir built on historic Babri Masjid site
Who trapped disgraced US diplomat Richard Olson?

Who trapped disgraced US diplomat Richard Olson?
Son of infamous Mexican drug lord El Chapo extradited to US over drug trafficking

Son of infamous Mexican drug lord El Chapo extradited to US over drug trafficking
Former US Ambassador to Pakistan gets probation for ethics violations

Former US Ambassador to Pakistan gets probation for ethics violations
Egon Schiele art looted by Nazis during Holocaust seized

Egon Schiele art looted by Nazis during Holocaust seized
Passengers learn 'towel origami' aboard stranded Ocean Explorer cruise ship

Passengers learn 'towel origami' aboard stranded Ocean Explorer cruise ship