Justice Isa set to take oath as 29th chief justice after Bandial hangs up his robes

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan/website

Justice Isa joined Balochistan High Court in Jan 1985.

He took oath as a Supreme Court judge on Sep 5, 2014.

Senior judge not assigned any constitutional case for 3 years.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa is set to take oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) today (Sunday) as his predecessor Umar Ata Bandial hung up his robes a day earlier.

His oath will be administered by President Dr Arif Alvi at the President House in Islamabad. Top government officials and dignitaries, including military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, will attend the ceremony.

His tenure as the country's chief justice, however, will be quite brief, as he is set to retire from the position on October 25, 2024.

Justice Isa took the oath as the apex court's judge on September 5, 2014. Despite being the senior puisne judge, he was not assigned any constitutional case for the past three years following a presidential reference filed against him in 2019.

The incoming top judge of the country was born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta. His father, late Qazi Mohammad Isa, was a prominent leader in the Pakistan Movement and a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After completing his initial education in Quetta, Justice Isa pursued O and A levels studies from the Karachi Grammar School. He then moved to London to pursue his higher education in law to complete the bar professional examination at the Inns of Court School of Law.

The incoming chief justice joined the Balochistan High Court on January 30, 1985, and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in March 1998. After an emergency was declared during the Pervez Musharraf era in November 3, 2007, Justice Isa decided not to appear before judges who took oath under the Provisional Constitution Order (PCO).

At the same time, after the decision of November 3 was annulled by the Supreme Court, the Balochistan High Court judges resigned, while Justice Isa was directly appointed as the judge of the provincial high court on August 5, 2009.



He remained associated with the field of law for 27 years before being appointed as a judge in the Balochistan High Court and the Supreme Court. During this time, he was sought after for assistance in various difficult cases by different high courts and the Supreme Court, as well as for handling international arbitrations.