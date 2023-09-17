 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

Justice Isa set to take oath as 29th chief justice after Bandial hangs up his robes

By
Maryam Nawaz

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan/website
Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan/website

  • Justice Isa joined Balochistan High Court in Jan 1985.
  • He took oath as a Supreme Court judge on Sep 5, 2014.
  • Senior judge not assigned any constitutional case for 3 years.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa is set to take oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) today (Sunday) as his predecessor Umar Ata Bandial hung up his robes a day earlier.   

His oath will be administered by President Dr Arif Alvi at the President House in Islamabad. Top government officials and dignitaries, including military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, will attend the ceremony.

His tenure as the country's chief justice, however, will be quite brief, as he is set to retire from the position on October 25, 2024.

Justice Isa took the oath as the apex court's judge on September 5, 2014. Despite being the senior puisne judge, he was not assigned any constitutional case for the past three years following a presidential reference filed against him in 2019.

The incoming top judge of the country was born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta. His father, late Qazi Mohammad Isa, was a prominent leader in the Pakistan Movement and a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

After completing his initial education in Quetta, Justice Isa pursued O and A levels studies from the Karachi Grammar School. He then moved to London to pursue his higher education in law to complete the bar professional examination at the Inns of Court School of Law.

The incoming chief justice joined the Balochistan High Court on January 30, 1985, and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in March 1998. After an emergency was declared during the Pervez Musharraf era in November 3, 2007, Justice Isa decided not to appear before judges who took oath under the Provisional Constitution Order (PCO).

At the same time, after the decision of November 3 was annulled by the Supreme Court, the Balochistan High Court judges resigned, while Justice Isa was directly appointed as the judge of the provincial high court on August 5, 2009.

He remained associated with the field of law for 27 years before being appointed as a judge in the Balochistan High Court and the Supreme Court. During this time, he was sought after for assistance in various difficult cases by different high courts and the Supreme Court, as well as for handling international arbitrations.

More From Pakistan:

NAB chairman summons meeting to formulate strategy on restoring graft cases

NAB chairman summons meeting to formulate strategy on restoring graft cases
PML-N’s legal team greenlights Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming plan

PML-N’s legal team greenlights Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming plan
No change in Nawaz's October 21 return plan, confirms Shehbaz video

No change in Nawaz's October 21 return plan, confirms Shehbaz
Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif
Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on Sept 29

Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on Sept 29
Situation at borders won’t impact elections: PM Kakar

Situation at borders won’t impact elections: PM Kakar
Imran Khan moves IHC against rejection of bail plea by special court

Imran Khan moves IHC against rejection of bail plea by special court
Several cities in Sindh, Punjab likely to witness rain

Several cities in Sindh, Punjab likely to witness rain
Anti-corruption agency detains Parvez Elahi in Lahore Master Plan case

Anti-corruption agency detains Parvez Elahi in Lahore Master Plan case

2,000 cases likely to be reopened following SC verdict in NAB amendments case

2,000 cases likely to be reopened following SC verdict in NAB amendments case
SC ruling on NAB laws fails to appreciate parliament's legislative power: Justice Shah

SC ruling on NAB laws fails to appreciate parliament's legislative power: Justice Shah
Imran Khan happy with top court’s judgment on NAB law amendments: PTI lawyer

Imran Khan happy with top court’s judgment on NAB law amendments: PTI lawyer