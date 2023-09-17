 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Weather update: Karachi likely to experience light rain today

Sunday, September 17, 2023

A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops. — APP/File
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday that there is a chance of drizzle in Karachi today (Sunday) and the weather in the city is expected to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours.

The weather forecast department said that the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5°C, whereas the maximum temperature is likely to be 33°C to 35°C.

The humidity in the air is 75%, while winds — blowing from southwest and west — are 18-27 km/hour.

Moreover, the weather department has predicted rain, wind, and thundershowers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are expected in KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, east and south Punjab, and southeast Sindh during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper and central parts. A westerly wave was also present in the upper and western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, and thundershowers occurred at various places.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72mm, Shamsabad 50mm), Islamabad (Bokra 59mm, Zero Point 54mm, Saidpur 37mm, Golra 19mm), Toba Tek Sing 28mm, Jhelum 23mm, Mangla 15mm, Jhang 9mm, Murree 12mm, Multan (Airport) 3mm, Khanewal 2mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 45mm), Kakul 27mm, Buner 22mm, Saidu sharif 18mm, Malam Jabba 11mm, Balakot 7mm, Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 13mm, Muzaffarabad (City 8mm, Airport 12mm), Rawalakot 8mm, Baluchistan: Bar Khan 2mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were 42°C in Sibbi, Khairpur, and Dadu.

— With additional input from APP.

