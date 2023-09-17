 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Some glimpses of Palestine's Tell al-Sultan — named as World Heritage Site by UNESCO

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

A permanent settlement had emerged here by the 9th to 8th millennium BC, says UNESCO.—X@UNESCO
"A permanent settlement had emerged here by the 9th to 8th millennium BC," says UNESCO.—X@UNESCO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has designated the "pre-historic site of Tell al-Sultan," located near the West Bank city of Jericho, Palestine as a World Heritage Site.

This decision was reached during UNESCO's 45th World Heritage Committee Meeting held in Riyadh.

"The property proposed for nomination is the prehistoric archaeological site of Tell al-Sultan, located outside the antique site of Jericho," explained UNESCO's assistant director general, Ernesto Ottone, during the session to inscribe the site. He emphasised that the site contains prehistoric remains and does not include any Jewish or Christian artefacts.

Tell al-Sultan in Jericho is an archaeological site with remains dating back to 10,000 BC.—X@ancientorigins
Tell al-Sultan in Jericho is an archaeological site with remains dating back to 10,000 BC.—X@ancientorigins

The decision to list Tell al-Sultan was made after a three-year candidacy process during which no objections were raised by any state party. Israel had withdrawn from UNESCO in 2019, alleging an anti-Israel bias within the organisation.

UNESCO's recognition of Tell al-Sultan underscores its significance as the world's oldest fortified city. Palestinian tourism minister Rula Maayah, attending the meeting in Riyadh, praised the listing, stating that Tell al-Sultan is "an integral part of the diverse Palestinian heritage of exceptional human value." 

Tell al-Sultan in Jericho is an archaeological site with remains dating back to 10,000 BC.—X@ancientorigins
Tell al-Sultan in Jericho is an archaeological site with remains dating back to 10,000 BC.—X@ancientorigins

She emphasised its importance as the oldest continuously inhabited settlement globally and deserving of World Heritage Site status.

Tell al-Sultan, predating Egypt's pyramids, is an oval-shaped tell located in the Jordan Valley, housing prehistoric deposits of human activity. The site's history dates back to the 9th to 8th millennium BC, thanks to its fertile soil and access to water. 

Tell al-Sultan in Jericho is an archaeological site with remains dating back to 10,000 BC.—X@ancientorigins
Tell al-Sultan in Jericho is an archaeological site with remains dating back to 10,000 BC.—X@ancientorigins

UNESCO noted the presence of skulls and statues that indicate cultic practices among the Neolithic population and early bronze age archaeological materials demonstrating urban planning.

The site has been under excavation for over a century and has established itself as the oldest continuously inhabited settlement on Earth. Tell al-Sultan now joins three other Palestinian sites on UNESCO's World Heritage List, including the Church of the Nativity and the Old City of Hebron.

More From World:

What is Australia's indegenous rights referendum, making thousands 'Walk for Yes'?

What is Australia's indegenous rights referendum, making thousands 'Walk for Yes'?

Berlin's Brandenburg gate spray-painted by climate activists

Berlin's Brandenburg gate spray-painted by climate activists

Over 100,000 left without power as Storm Lee slashes US, Canada

Over 100,000 left without power as Storm Lee slashes US, Canada
Libya death toll climbs to 11,300 as rescuers retrieve decomposed bodies from sea

Libya death toll climbs to 11,300 as rescuers retrieve decomposed bodies from sea
Kim Jong Un wraps up Russia trip, invites Putin to visit North Korea

Kim Jong Un wraps up Russia trip, invites Putin to visit North Korea
A guide to recognising and managing highly insecure people

A guide to recognising and managing highly insecure people
Harvard neuroscientist unveils introvert's guide to success

Harvard neuroscientist unveils introvert's guide to success
14 people dead as plane crashes in Brazil's Amazon

14 people dead as plane crashes in Brazil's Amazon
Who is Donald Trump's running mate for 2024 elections?

Who is Donald Trump's running mate for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump speaks up about months-long absence of Melania

Donald Trump speaks up about months-long absence of Melania
UAW strike enters critical phase as talks with automakers continue on second day

UAW strike enters critical phase as talks with automakers continue on second day
UK to ban American Bully XL dogs after horrifying attacks

UK to ban American Bully XL dogs after horrifying attacks