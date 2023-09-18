 
Monday, September 18, 2023
M. Waqar Bhatti

Rain, thundershower likely to hit Karachi from today

M. Waqar Bhatti

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File
  • Rain expected from September 18 to 20. 
  • Rain in GB, Islamabad, Punjab expected till Sept 21. 
  • Low-lying areas likely to be inundated by rain. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Monday rain coupled with thundershowers in different parts of the country including Karachi from September 18 (today) to September 20.

According to the Met Office, a low-pressure area (LPA) is located southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move southwestwards during the next 48 hours.

Due to this, rain with wind and thundershowers (with moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Jamshoro, Larkana, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitayari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar. 

Meanwhile, isolated places in Sukkur, Ghotki, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran are also likely to witness rain from September 18 (evening/night) to September 20.

"Rain/wind-thunderstorm Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, North & Eastern Punjab (Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur), Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar and Kohat) from 18th (evening/night) to 21st September with occasional gaps," said PMD. 

Impacts and advises

The weatherman also said that heavy to isolated falls may inundate low-lying areas in Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas from September 18-20. 

It advised farmers to manage their crop activities accordingly while tourists are asked to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period. 

"Wind-thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during windstorms/lightning/heavy rains," it added. 

Meanwhile, all the authorities concerned are also advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period. .

