Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Shadab Khan's position as vice-captain 'in danger'

By
Our Correspondent

Monday, September 18, 2023

Shadab Khan (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of India´s captain Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, 2023. —AFP
Shadab Khan (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of India´s captain Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, 2023. —AFP

LAHORE: Spinner Shadab Khan's position as the team's vice-captain is in danger owing to his poor performance as Pakistan selectors mull squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, a Daily Jang report published Monday stated.

The mega tournament is scheduled in India in October and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the team by Thursday.

In this regard, skipper Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had consultations and will meet PCB chief Zaka Ashraf in Lahore today (Monday) during which matters related to the squad would come under discussion.

The humiliating exit of the Green Shirts from the Asia Cup 2023 has made the selectors’ job difficult as the performance of several senior players including Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan was not up to the mark.

Moreover, in the later stage of the regional tournament some of the players also suffered injuries which some experts believe is due to cricketers’ workload mismanagement by the board.

According to the publication, a few administrative changes are also being considered by the board.

“During their meeting, the chief selector and the skipper also discussed the fitness problems and bad form of the important players,” the report added.

However, the publication said, no major changes are expected but Shadab Khan’s position is under threat due to his bad performance.

He may be dropped and replaced with Abrar Ahmed in the World Cup squad.

