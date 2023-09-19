 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
WATCH: Circus performer sets Guinness World Record with her fiery hula hoop

This video shows Grace Good hula hooping with fire. 

Hula hooping can be the ultimate workout for your inner child and outer waistline. It's a dance party where your hips are the guest of honour, and your abs are the bouncers, keeping everything in check.

You may think that there is only so much you can do with an ordinary hula hoop, but one daredevil set her hula hoop on fire and made her into the Guinness Book of World Records for not one but two world records.

Grace Good, a highly respected circus artist, regularly astounds audiences with her breathtaking aerial feats, perilous fire stunts, and impressive hoop and balance routines.

On occasion, she even combines all of these feats into one breathtaking performance.

The 30-year-old circus artist, who performed this feat while continuously moving eight flaming hoops around her torso, achieved a spectacular accomplishment as she set a new world record for "most fire hoops spun simultaneously," Guinness World Records reported.

Additionally, Good set another new world record for "most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe" by successfully twirling 28 hula hoops while standing on the ball.

She shared that her journey with Guinness World Records began at the age of 18 when she was introduced to flow arts, a practice similar to yoga that includes hula hooping.

"I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics, and the rest is history!" she said.

Sharing this news with her followers on Instagram, she wrote, "I'm officially a Guinness World Record holder!"

"This has been a huge life goal of mine, and I'm so excited to have finally achieved it! Years ago, I wrote down my goals of being a Guinness World Record holder and making it onto America's Got Talent. I can't believe they're both happening at the same time," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so excited to share the footage from the record attempts with you all soon. So much is happening all at once, but I promise I'll share it as soon as I can. Never stop dreaming big, y'all!" she added.

