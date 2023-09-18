 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Prince William ditches YouTube?

The official social media pages of Prince William's Earthshot Prize asked people to register their attendance to watch the Innovation Summit live on LinkedIn. 

The social media post about broadcasting the NY Earthshot Innovation Summit via LinkedIn because YouTube earlier this year announced a partnership with Prince William's charity.

According to a statement issued in May, the video-sharing website said "the partnership will include co-branded campaigns, events and creator collaborations which support YouTube’s vision to become the world's leading destination for awareness, education, and action on the global climate crisis."

It said, "As part of this two-year partnership, The Earthshot Prize will work with YouTube to produce content which inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world. YouTube will also support the growth of The Earthshot Prize YouTube channel, building an engaged sustainability community and helping The Earthshot Prize reach younger and international audiences who we know care passionately about this issue."


