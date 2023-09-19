 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Faizan Lakhani

In pictures: Shaheen Afridi looks debonair at his wedding ceremony

Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi (third left) sits on the stage with guests. — Author
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to take his bride, Ansha Afridi, home after their wedding ceremony going on at a local hotel in Karachi today (Tuesday).

The 23-year-old seamer tied the knot with former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi's second daughter in an intimate nikah ceremony held earlier this year.

The groom arrived at the venue for the Rukhsati (seeing off) event with his family and friends. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former cricketers including Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwer, Sohail Khan, and Tanveer Ahmed among others also attended the ceremony.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (third left) talks to Babar Azam (centre) and Shahid Afridi (second right). — Author
Shaheen looked debonair in a crisp white kurta and straight trousers, a golden embellished prince coat and a pair of brown loafers to compliment the attire.

Meanwhile, Babar sported a navy blue prince coat and pants, paired with black loafers.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (third left) talks to guests. — Author
Shaheen's father-in-law Shahid Afridi wore a fawn-coloured kurta and trousers with a brown waist-coat.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (third left) sits beside Babar Azam (centre) and Shahid Afridi (second right). — Author
Last night, a mehndi event (pre-wedding celebrations) was held at Afridi's house and was attended by relatives and close friends.

The couple were engaged two years ago.

Their Valima ceremony will be held on September 21 in Islamabad.

Earlier, the youngster had revealed that it was he who thought about marrying Ansha first.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” he said shyly while speaking during an interview.

Upon where the couple first met, Shaheen could not think of a particular moment since they’d known each other for a while.

“There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikah,” he said.

“They say that you should always have a life partner that appreciates you and thank God I have that. She doesn’t get involved much but has always supported me,” he exclaimed.

