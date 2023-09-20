 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson following his life sentence

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Bijou Phillips, the wife of actor Danny Masterson, has decided to end her marriage with the disgraced actor as she has filed for divorce just two weeks after the actor was sentenced to 30 years of life in prison after being found guilty on charges of raping two women in 2001 and 2003.

Bijou filed for divorce in a California court on Monday.

Her legal attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, appeared in an interview with TMZ and said, "Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time," adding that her daughter remains her priority.

He continued that the time after the sentence of her husband has been extremely difficult for Ms Phillips and her family.

The lawyer stated that Bijou acknowledges Mr. Masterson to be a wonderful father to their daughter.

She stood by her husband throughout the trial and even accompanied him to the sentencing hearing and appeared to be devastated after the actor was found guilty on charges of rape against two women.

