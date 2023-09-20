Prince Harry's 'ex-girlfriend' says husband is not 'threatened' by Duke

 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Prince Harrys ex-girlfriend says husband is not threatened by Duke

British comic Katherine Ryan is opening up about her rumoured relationship with Prince Harry.

Ryan, who famously makes jokes about the Duke of Sussex, had the chance to meet him at WellChild Awards this year.

Speaking to Daily Star about her meeting, Ryan said: “I previously called him the 'Duke of I Just Came-bridge' so I was worried that he might at some point have been told or seen my jokes because I don’t want him to feel uncomfortable. I'm just having a laugh.”

“But he was great. He was wonderful and my husband was not threatened. My husband’s very comfortable with how much I admit I love Prince Harry, but he also knows that I’m not as in love with him as it seems,” she added.

“He doesn’t have to be worried in a room with me or anything. I like to think I speak for the women of the UK, I have to say.”

