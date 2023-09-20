 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Millie Bobby Brown talks being engaged to Jake Bongiovi: ‘ It does feel different’

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are currently busy with wedding planning
Millie Bobby Brown expressed her enthusiasm about her engagement during her recent appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show in London. 

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star talked about her relationship with her 21-year-old fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

“I am engaged. It’s nice, it’s fun, it does feel different,” Brown, who was there to discuss her debut novel Nineteen Steps, told host James. “People were like, ‘it’s not going to be any different’ — I’m like, it kind of is though.”

In April, the engagement of the Enola Holmes actress and the son of rock frontman Jon Bon Jovi was publicly announced.

During a radio show, Jake also made an appearance when Brown phoned him while participating in a game called "Sitting or Standing" with host James.

Accompanying Brown on her promotional tourstop in London, the 21-year-old mentioned during the call that he had visited the Natural History Museum in the U.K. capital with Brown's younger sister, Ava, creating "nice little bonding memories."

After the call, Brown disclosed that she had considered calling his father, Bon Jovi, on the radio show, but decided against it due to the time difference in the U.S.

“If he’s sleeping, then I’m not the favorite daughter-in-law,” Brown told host James, adding, “And I have to be the favorite daughter-in-law.”

The Netflix star mentioned last week that she finds the preparations for her forthcoming wedding with her fiancé Bongiovi to be "really exciting."

