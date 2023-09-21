 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Trudeau claims having 'credible' information of Indian involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has doubled down on his previous claims that agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey. 

Trudeau stated that Canada possesses "credible information" on this matter, emphasising that his earlier remarks were made with the utmost seriousness.

Trudeau stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and condemned any country's involvement in the killing of a citizen on their own soil.

In a bid to ensure the safety of Canadians, Trudeau called for cooperation from the Indian government. He urged India to take the matter seriously and seek justice in this case, emphasising that his government is committed to protecting Canadian citizens. 

Trudeau revealed that he had a "direct and frank" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the issue and has expressed his concerns.

While acknowledging Canada's independent justice system and robust processes, Trudeau called on the Indian government to engage with Canada in uncovering the truth behind the killing. 

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey in June. Three months after the incident, Trudeau disclosed that Canada's security agencies were investigating a potential link between the Indian government and the assassination.

