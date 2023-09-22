 
Friday, September 22, 2023
India chalks out detailed security plan for World Cup 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023

Police personnel stand guard at the Nilakkal Base Camp to prevent clashes in the southern state of Kerala, India, ON October 17, 2018. — AFP
India has chalked out an elaborate security and traffic plan in anticipation of the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Indian media reports have cited a security officer who said that efforts have been spearheaded to guarantee a seamless influx of fans into the stadiums, alongside an efficient traffic management and parking system.

These initiatives, according to Indian media, are integral components of the comprehensive security framework that the officer has delineated for the entire duration of the World Cup matches.

This framework consists of the establishment of a robust communication system to facilitate seamless coordination between security agencies and local state cricket associations.

News reports have also highlighted the creation of secure pathways for teams travelling from their hotels to the stadiums. Given that several stadiums, like Pune, are situated at a considerable distance from the city centre, comprehensive arrangements have been crafted to manage this logistical challenge effectively.

Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar, according to Indian media, disclosed that a multi-layered security perimeter will encircle the stadium, with each security layer serving a distinct purpose and manned by a designated number of security personnel.

Additionally, a specialised team has been assembled to oversee stadium parking operations, while stringent security checks will be conducted at every security layer and in the vicinity of the stadium before each match.

"These matches are going to attract a large number of fans from across the country. We will be putting in place a multi-layer security cover in and around the stadium. A detailed plan for the same is in the making," Vinoy Kumar Choubey, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police, told the Indian Express.

The commissioner added: "Each layer will have a specific purpose and a pre-decided number of personnel and officers will be tasked to secure each layer. A communication channel has been established between the MCA office bearers and our team.”

