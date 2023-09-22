 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday, September 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jahangir Tareen advises Nawaz Sharif not to create narrative based on individuals

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 22, 2023

IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen addresses the media after former PTI leader Muzna Hasan announced she is joining his party. — Facebook/Jahangir Khan Tareen
IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen addresses the media after former PTI leader Muzna Hasan announced she is joining his party. — Facebook/Jahangir Khan Tareen

  • Tareen asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan if he wants to settle matters.
  • General elections have to happen at all costs, says Tareen.
  • IPP top leader welcomes form PTI MNA Muzna Hasan to party.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif not to create a narrative for his party based on a few individuals.

“Nawaz Sharif should not have created a narrative by naming any person [and] he should not have named the former army chief and the chief justice,” Tareen said while talking to the media after the inclusion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA Munaza Hassan to the IPP. He added that if Nawaz “wanted to settle his matters with someone” then he has to come back to Pakistan.

The IPP leader also said that his party did not have any questions about a level-playing field given to political parties. “Elections have to happen at all costs and all parties should get an equal chance in the elections,” 

Tareen added that his party would try to work on improving the country’s situation and fulfilling all the hopes people have from the IPP.

The PML-N supremo plans to return to Pakistan on October 21 and the senior leadership of the party has been consulting with the three-time prime minister to finalise his homecoming plan.

Recently, in his interactions with the media, Nawaz has been demanding the accountability of those involved in the alleged toppling of his government.

Earlier this month, Nawaz had said that Pakistan would have been on track to host a G20 Summit had the momentum set by his government in 2017 continued.

The deposed prime minister made the comments to reporters outside Stanhope House in London when he was questioned about the recently concluded G20 summit in Delhi.

"If the 2017 momentum was maintained, Pakistan would have been counted in the G20 and the summit would have been hosted in Pakistan," the PML-N leader had relied when asked about India's rising economic and geopolitical prominence in the region.

Nawaz made these remarks referring to his disqualification from office after a Supreme Court ruling in 2017 disqualified him from public office for not declaring the Iqama he had of his son Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s Dubai company. Nawaz has said that he was thrown out of office for not taking a salary from his son.

Nawaz has repeatedly made direct and veiled criticism against the judiciary in recent months, accusing former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial of bias and preferential treatment towards PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Publicly, Nawaz had accused former CJP Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed of engineering his removal from the government. 

He had also said that the "Gang of Five" — Saqib Nisar, Imran Khan, Gen Faiz, Gen Bajwa and Asif Saeed Khosa — were responsible for bringing Pakistan to this level.

More From Pakistan:

No change in Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming plan, says Shehbaz

No change in Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming plan, says Shehbaz
Army chief discusses defence, security affairs with Saudi counterpart

Army chief discusses defence, security affairs with Saudi counterpart
Army, Rangers to launch joint operation against dacoits in Sindh's 'katcha area'

Army, Rangers to launch joint operation against dacoits in Sindh's 'katcha area'

Parvez Elahi advises ‘all politicians’ to get protective bail ahead of elections

Parvez Elahi advises ‘all politicians’ to get protective bail ahead of elections
Pakistan urges world to convince India of its offer to shun arms race video

Pakistan urges world to convince India of its offer to shun arms race
India’s Hindutva agenda now hitting Western capitals: PM Kakar

India’s Hindutva agenda now hitting Western capitals: PM Kakar
PPP suspends senior leader Latif Khosa's party membership

PPP suspends senior leader Latif Khosa's party membership
PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to address UNGA session today

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to address UNGA session today
Shujaat 'advises' PML-N, PPP to avoid conflict

Shujaat 'advises' PML-N, PPP to avoid conflict
Ban on pillion riding announced in Karachi, other Sindh districts

Ban on pillion riding announced in Karachi, other Sindh districts

PM Kakar criticises West for dismissing India's 'reality' for 'economic, strategic reasons'

PM Kakar criticises West for dismissing India's 'reality' for 'economic, strategic reasons'
KU teachers boycott classes from today over financial, administrative crisis

KU teachers boycott classes from today over financial, administrative crisis