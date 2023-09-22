 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Trump Jr says 'Hunter Biden must have hacked my account' on X

Friday, September 22, 2023

Donald Trump Jr (L) and Hunter Biden.-Reuters/file
Former US president Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr has broken his silence on social media following a disturbing hack of his X account that resulted in fake death posts and other alarming statements.

Trump Jr, 45, suggested a link between the hack and Hunter Biden, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "I'M BACK... Hunter Biden must have hacked my account!!!"

The hacker took over Trump Jr's account and made a series of posts on Wednesday. One of the most notable posts falsely claimed that his father, Donald Trump, had passed away and that he would be running for the presidency in 2024. Other posts mentioned North Korea and called out prominent figures like President Joe Biden and Elon Musk, with one post containing a racial slur.

Community Notes, a feature on X that allows users to add context to posts to prevent the spread of misinformation, quickly filled with comments indicating that Trump Jr.'s account had been hacked. "You have to be hacked," one user noted. The term "Hacked" trended on X during that time.

Trump Jr's brother, Eric, also commented on the hacking, seemingly making light of the situation, saying, "I don't want @DonaldJTrumpJr to get his account back - this is all too entertaining."

All the posts made by the hacker were removed around 9:00am that morning. Trump Jr. later announced that he would address the hacking situation on his podcast, Triggered, with former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell.

In an Instagram video, he stated, "GOING LIVE NOW ON RUMBLE! So much to talk about, my message to the hackers, plus major news from former Acting DNI Ric Grenell."

Trump Jr's return to social media was met with a warm welcome from his supporters, with some finding humour in the situation. Former President Trump has not issued an official statement regarding his son's hacked account or the false claims made about his own death.

