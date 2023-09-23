Totally into buying Apple's new iPhone 15? Don't listen to these naysayers

This combination of images shows a user showing the defects in Apple's iPhone 15 Pro. — X/@MajinBuOfficial

Apple, one of the leading tech companies globally, recently launched its much-awaited iPhone 15 and excited tech enthusiasts were quick to flock to their nearest Apple store to get their hands on one.



However, soon after the newest iPhone hit Apple stores around the world on Friday, it was criticised for design and technical issues, including poor durability tests, uneven colouration, and other "defects," as reported on social media posts following its release.

Despite the criticism, there were hundreds of people waiting in line at locations all around the world on Friday for the newest Apple products, Mint reported.

“First iPhone 15 Pro drop test shows WORSE durability than last year's iPhone 14 Pro! The new curved edges seem to be more fragile than the straight edge design..." read one post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Twitter user reported that some iPhone 15 Pro units are defective, with uneven colour application and uneven screen alignment, indicating a potential issue.

While some stories referred to the new phone as a "fingerprint magnet," others dismissed the colour shift by citing an Apple support article.



“For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the colour of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look," the company had said.



Friday saw the launch of Apple's latest iPhones and watches in approximately 40 different countries, serving as a test to see if a fresh smartphone design and minor wristwatch updates can help the business resume growth, Mint reported.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will represent Apple's top-selling devices for the remainder of the year, and the company's ability to meet demand for the devices will determine whether or not it has a successful holiday season.