WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'smoke goal' fires up Al-Nassr to burn down Al-Ahli 4-3

This video shows the highlights of goals scored by Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca.

Al Nassr defeated Al Ahli in a highly entertaining match at Al-Awwal Park on Friday night, continuing the Saudi Pro League's goal-fest trend.



Al Nassr celebrated the Saudi National Day weekend in style and moved ahead of their rivals on the points table on goal differential thanks to a 4-3 victory that was earned by braces from Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca, respectively.

Here's what went down during the show-stopping match on Friday.

Ronaldo's 'smoke goal'

Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the star of the match as he scored a goal within five minutes in Al Nassr’s Al-Awwal Park which was packed to the rafters on Friday.

Green flares set off on the stands before kick-off, providing an atmospheric backdrop for Ronaldo's smart left-footed strike, followed by his iconic 'siuu' celebration, adding to the atmosphere.

The cloud of smoke gave Ronaldo an edge to make the iconic goal as it made the shot almost invisible to the goalkeeper and many fans.

The Portuguese legend scored his second goal of the night against Al Ahli, just as the team were 3-2 down thanks to a Riyad Mahrez penalty.

Ronaldo scored another low left-footed effort, past Al Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy securing the win for Al Nassr.

He now holds the top spot on the Saudi Pro League scoring charts, having netted 23 times in 22 league games since joining the club in January. His goal rate is averaging a goal every 86 minutes.

The 38-year-old ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star remains a player who always rises to the occasion, according to Al Arabiya.

“For the fans, it was an amazing match,” Ronaldo said afterwards. “We are happy, we are now at the top of the table. I still love football, even with my age. I still love to win, to score goals, but the most important is the team.”

Talisca's double against Al-Ahli

Before Ronaldo, Brazilian attacker Talisca was a crucial figure for Al Nassr fans, scoring 20 league goals in his first two seasons.

After moving from Guangzhou Evergrande in 2021, Talisca demonstrated his creative potential with a double against Al Ahli.

His physicality and athleticism were showcased in the first goal, as he powerfully headed home after Aymeric Laporte nodded it across the goalmouth.

Talisca's second strike showcased his raw talent, as he scored a thunderous effort past Mendy from the Al Ahli penalty box.

Despite giving away a penalty after tripping Bassam al-Haryaii, Talisca's brilliance helped Al Nassr secure a win, despite the possibility of a tarnishing night.