 
menu menu menu
world
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Trashed by overtourism, Japan's sacred Mount Fuji begs for break — Here's what tourists should know

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

People gather after watching the sunrise from the summit of Mount Fuji early on August 15, 2022, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) west of the capital Tokyo. — AFP/File
People gather after watching the sunrise from the summit of Mount Fuji early on August 15, 2022, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) west of the capital Tokyo. — AFP/File 

Miho Sakurai, a veteran ranger who has been patrolling Mount Fuji's slopes for seven years, has witnessed the familiar sights of human traffic jams, garbage-filled foothills, and inappropriately attired hikers, some even attempting the ascent in sandals.

“There are definitely too many people on the mountain at the moment; the numbers are much higher than before,” Sakurai lamented to CNN.

Mount Fuji, added to UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2013, has seen a significant increase in visitors since its addition, with the number doubling from two million in 2012 to over five million in 2019 at the mountain's popular fifth hiking station.

The mountain, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of receiving the UNESCO designation this year, has reached a "critical point" environmentally.

"Overtourism — and all the subsequent consequences like rubbish, rising CO2 emissions, and reckless hikers — is the biggest problem facing Mount Fuji,” says Masatake Izumi, a Yamanashi prefectural government official and expert on the famed peak.

‘It’s like Disneyland here’

Mount Fuji's fifth hiking station, "Gogome," is halfway up the mountain and receives 90% of visitors. Most travel from Tokyo via the Fuji Subaru Line mountain road, which was built 60 years ago during Japan's motorization era, or take buses, taxis, and EV cars.

This direct access allows visitors and families to experience Mount Fuji from across the country. However, experts argue that the mountaineering experience at Mount Fuji is declining due to crowds.

Tomoyo Takahashi, a Mount Fuji conservation fund employee, urges hikers to donate 1,000 yen ($7) to maintain the mountain's cleanliness.

“It’s like Disneyland here, as there are too many people,” she tells CNN. “Not everyone pays the 1,000 yen, and it makes me sad. There should be a mandatory entrance fee that’s much higher, so only visitors who truly appreciate Mount Fuji’s heritage come.”

This photo taken on August 31, 2023 shows visitors taking a break from their climb on the slopes of Mount Fuji, Japans highest peak at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), as a vehicle (C-top) used to transport various goods back and forth descends a trail. — AFP/FIle
This photo taken on August 31, 2023 shows visitors taking a break from their climb on the slopes of Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet), as a vehicle (C-top) used to transport various goods back and forth descends a trail. — AFP/FIle

Shift from ‘quantity’ tourism to ‘quality’ tourism

Mount Fuji has been protected by a non-profit organisation, Fujisan Club, which has conducted 992 clean-up activities at its foothills, collecting 850 tonnes of garbage between 2004 and 2018.

Recently, the group started garbage patrols using electric bikes equipped with GPS data cameras to map the types and quantities of trash in an area.

“This is the world’s first attempt at garbage patrol using e-bikes and AI,” Nanai Tatsuo, a volunteer at the Fujisan Club, said.

Japan's national parks have set a daily limit of 4,000 climbers for the Yoshida trail to enhance the visitor experience.

However, this is challenging due to the lack of gates and local government bylaws for blocking roads. To address this, a system exists where only visitors who have booked a parking space or climbers at one of the nine lodges can hike Mount Fuji, according to Yamamoto.

“Fuji-san is screaming out in pain. We can’t just wait for improvement; we need to tackle overtourism now,” Izumi says.

More From World:

UK’s 250-year-old rose farm announces closure

UK’s 250-year-old rose farm announces closure
Girl found guilty of brutally killing mother after getting kicked out of college

Girl found guilty of brutally killing mother after getting kicked out of college
Tropical storm Ophelia strengthens near North Carolina; residents brace for impact

Tropical storm Ophelia strengthens near North Carolina; residents brace for impact
Blinken calls on India to cooperate with Canada in Sikh activist murder probe

Blinken calls on India to cooperate with Canada in Sikh activist murder probe
Trump Jr says 'Hunter Biden must have hacked my account' on X

Trump Jr says 'Hunter Biden must have hacked my account' on X
'At the cusp' of historic peace with Saudi Arabia, Israel PM Netanyahu tells UN

'At the cusp' of historic peace with Saudi Arabia, Israel PM Netanyahu tells UN

Is UN promoting LGBTQ rights? Turkey's Erdogan confuses SDG colours with rainbow flag

Is UN promoting LGBTQ rights? Turkey's Erdogan confuses SDG colours with rainbow flag
Sara Sharif murder: New pics of 10-year-old wearing scarf released to tap public for tips

Sara Sharif murder: New pics of 10-year-old wearing scarf released to tap public for tips
In historic legislation, India reserves 33% parliamentary seats for women — but there is a catch

In historic legislation, India reserves 33% parliamentary seats for women — but there is a catch

Wedder forecast: Single in 2023? You have high chances of getting hitched in 2024

Wedder forecast: Single in 2023? You have high chances of getting hitched in 2024
Billionaire Bill Gates cheers daughter Pheobe Gates for brightening up foundation event

Billionaire Bill Gates cheers daughter Pheobe Gates for brightening up foundation event
US Senator Bob Menendez, wife, indicted for taking 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in bribes

US Senator Bob Menendez, wife, indicted for taking 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in bribes