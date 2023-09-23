Who is Pete Davidson’s lady love Madelyn Cline? Find out all about Netflix star

All about Madelyn Cline's career and dating history before Pete Davidson romance rumors

In a surprising turn of events, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline was recently linked to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson by some insiders.

As per Us Weekly, the two “are dating” and have been spending time together.

But who is Davidson’s rumored love interest Madelyn Cline? Read on to find out...

American actress and model Madelyn Renee Cline was born in Goose Creek, South Carolina to Mark Cline, a water system engineer and real estate agent Pam Cline.

Madelyn entered showbiz early in her childhood and landed deals with Next clothing, T-Mobile and some food brands.

As she grew up, the Boy Erased star decided to drop out of college and move to Los Angeles, where she lived in her car until she made it big.

In 2018, Madelyn finally landed her first big role as Chloe in Boy Erased. However, the young actress got her big break with her lead role as Sarah Cameron in Netflix’s hit show Outer Banks in 2020.

She then went on to act in This Is The Night and What Breaks The Ice in 2021. She also starred as Jessica in the hit Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals.

Following that, she secured a lucrative modeling contract with American Eagle. Later, she landed the role of Whiskey in the hit mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Now, Madelyn has become a major star with 16 million Instagram followers and even graced the Met Gala this year in May.

As for her love life, she dated Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes (plays John B.) for a year between 2020 and 2021. Following that, she was linked with social media personality Zack Bia in 2022 after being spotted with him.

In May 2022, rumors swirled about Madelyn's relationship with singer Jackson Guthy when fans noticed his appearances on her Instagram. Jackson officially confirmed their relationship on May 25 by sharing a carousel on his Instagram, which included a photo of them sharing a kiss.

Fast forward to September 14, when Madelyn posted a picture on Instagram of herself with an unidentified man attending a New York Jets NFL game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.