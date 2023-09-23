 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
BAN vs NZ: Litton Das wins over netizens by calling back Ish Sodhi after Mankad

Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud (left) hugs New Zealands Ish Sodhi after the latter was called back following a Mankad dismissal in the 2nd ODI match on September 23, 2023. — X/@BLACKCAPS
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (left) hugs New Zealand's Ish Sodhi after the latter was called back following a Mankad dismissal in the 2nd ODI match on September 23, 2023. — X/@BLACKCAPS

Social media users lauded Bangladesh's decision to call back New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi after he was dismissed in a run-out while leaving the crease at the non-striker's end. 

Bangladesh and BlackCaps played their second one-day international (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium on Saturday. 

As Hasan Mahmud was about to deliver the ball to the batter in 46th over of the first innings, he noticed Sodhi was already outside of the crease in a bid to take a run. The right-arm pacer capitalised on the opportunity and dismissed Sodhi via Mankad.

The leg-spinner walked back towards the pavilion after the umpire checked the dismissal and signalled out. However, Bangadesh skipper Litton Das — in a remarkable gesture of sportsmanship — discussed the situation with umpire Marais Erasmus and called Sodhi back to the square.

What followed were some heart-melting moments as Sodhi hugged Mahmud upon his return. 

Later, he eventually managed to score 35 runs off 39 balls and became the final wicket to fall in the Kiwis' innings. New Zealand posted a total of 254 on the scoreboard. 

The Sodhi-Mahmud hug went viral on social media platforms with netizens praising both the Bangladeshi skipper and bowler for the show of sportsmanship.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter, Farid Khan paid "massive respect" to the Bangladesh team for their sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, another social media user called the hug between Sodhi and Mahmud "the most beautiful picture" in the cricket world.

"Beautiful & commendable stuff from Liton Das," Salman Hassan wrote.

Another user commended the "great sportsmanship" by the hosts Bangladesh.

Abdulrehman, another social media user, also accentuated the significance of the sportsmanship gesture.

Shamim Hossain not only commended Mahmud for "hugging it out" with Sodhi but also termed the moment as being true to the "spirit of cricket".

The controversial mode of dismissal, often referred to as 'Mankading,' has sparked intense debates regarding its legitimacy. However, in an effort to de-stigmatise this method, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) reclassified it from the 'Unfair Play' category to the 'Run Out' category, as part of several rule changes that came into effect on October 1, 2022.

Last week, cricket fans also lauded Pakistan's Zaman Khan for not opting to use Mankad to dismiss Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana in the last over of the all-important Asia Cup 2023 match.

Sri Lanka needed six off two in the last over when on the second last ball, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana — who was at the non-striker's end — could be seen way outside his crease, hence creating a viable mankad opportunity for the debutant Zaman.

Pakistani netizens had then came out in support of Zaman's decision against the Mankad and staying true to the "gentlemen's game".

