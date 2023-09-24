Realistic NY subway sketches earn TikTok star Devon Rodriguez his first solo show. The News/File

In the bustling underbelly of New York City's subway system, amidst the clatter and rush of commuters, one artist has managed to pause time, capturing the essence of everyday life in breathtaking sketches.

You may have come across his viral TikTok videos, but today, we invite you to delve deeper into the remarkable journey of Devon Rodriguez, a true art sensation who is making waves in the heart of New York's art scene.



Sketching Life's Moments



Picture this: a crowded subway car, people lost in their thoughts, and Devon Rodriguez, armed with pencils and paper, sits quietly sketching away.

What sets his work apart isn't just the astonishing realism of his portraits; it's the ability to capture the souls of his subjects, revealing the stories hidden beneath the surface.

If you've ever wondered what it takes to connect with the diverse tapestry of New York's commuters, Rodriguez's art provides the answer. Each sketch is a testament to the shared human experience in the most unexpected of places.

From Screens to Canvas



But hold on to your subway tokens because there's more to this story. Devon Rodriguez, the artist who found fame on TikTok with a staggering 31 million followers, has now taken a leap from the digital world to the tangible realm of New York's art galleries.

His inaugural solo exhibition, aptly named 'Underground,' is currently enchanting visitors at the UTA Artist Space's pop-up gallery in Chelsea.

If you want to enjoy his amazing art, you may have the chance until September 30.

As you step into this immersive world, you'll be greeted by a series of hyper-realistic paintings that breathe life into the faces of New York subway riders. It's an experience that transcends the boundaries of the canvas, capturing the heart of the city's underground soul.

A Journey of Inspiration

Beyond the art, Devon Rodriguez's journey is a testament to the power of passion and accessibility. Hailing from the South Bronx, he knows firsthand the importance of art as a bridge between communities.

As you wander through 'Underground,' you'll not only witness Rodriguez's incredible talent but also his deep connection to the city and its people. It's a reminder that art has the power to unite, transcend, and transform.