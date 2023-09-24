WATCH: US woman, 71, strikes Guinness World Record title for ‘oldest female ninja’

This video shows 71-year-old Virginia Lenore MacColl who became Guinness World Record's oldest female American ninja warrior in action.

Virginia Lenore MacColl, a 71-year-old US woman, is the perfect example of how age is just a number as, according to the most recent compilation by Guinness World Records (GWR), she has become the oldest US female ninja.

Her graceful movements and fierce determination defy the expectations of age as seen in a video posted on GWR's Instagram in which she is seen navigating obstacle courses with a variety of challenges, including climbing, jumping, and even swinging from a bar.

“Oldest competitive ninja athlete (female). Competed at the age of 70 years 90 days,” GWR posted on its Instagram along with the video.

MacColl, at 66, entered ninja warrior competitions after her daughter, Jessie Graff, who participated in American Ninja Warrior, inspired her to pursue sports, according to a blog shared by the organisation.

She also talked about her husband and revealed that he is her "number one fan." MacColl further added: "Even though he can’t travel for medical reasons, he encourages me to go to every competition."

She also discussed how she maintains her fitness, revealing that she consumes a "Mediterranean diet of fish and vegetables, with some chicken and turkey on the side".

She added that she avoids soda and dairy items, though, and stays aware of how much sugar she consumes.

When discussing being an athlete at her age with Guinness World Records, MacColl said: "Age and inexperience should never be a barrier. It's only a step along the way."

In the video shared by GWR on its Instagram handle, MacColl demonstrates her floor skills and shows off her Guinness World Records certificate. The video also features MacColl swinging from a bar and sharing tidbits about her incredible journey.

The video has received over 340k views and received varied comments, with many expressing congratulations, admiration, and heart emoticons.

MacColl is a testament to the enduring power of resilience and discipline, proving that age was no obstacle to the pursuit of greatness.

