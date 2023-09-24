Pakistan hockey team run through Singapore to secure 11-0 victory in Asian Games

Pakistan Hockey Team participating in Asian Games 2023. — X/@PHFOfficial

Pakistan hockey team in their opening match on Sunday, secured an impressive 11-0 victory against Singapore in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 being held in Hangzhou, China.

The barrage of goals was triggered by Mohammad Abbas who was the first to find the back of the net in the seventh minute of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Green Shirts battered the opposition with back-to-back five goals.

The third quarter was no different as Pakistan put the ball four more times in the box and extended their lead to 10-0.

Pakistan, who dominated the entire game, played the last quarter with low intensity, saving themselves for their next match, and only scored one goal.

The match ended with the Men in Green recording an astounding 11-0 win.

Pakistan's Ammad, Arshad Liaquat, and Arbaz Ahmad scored two goals each. Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdul Waheed Rana, Zikriya Hayat, Afraz, and Abdul Rehman all scored one goal.

The national team will now face Bangladesh on Tuesday, September 26.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka women's cricket team clinched a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan women in the 19th Asian Games semi-final.

After being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 75 for nine in 20 overs. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar (16, 27b, 1x4), Muneeba Ali (13, 16b, 1x6) and Omaima Sohail (10, 17b, 1x6) were the only batters to enter double figures.

For Sri Lanka, Udeshika Prabodhani bagged three wickets for 21, while Kavisha Dilhari took two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan kept the Sri Lankan batters in check and dismissed four batters in the process. Sri Lanka eventually achieved the target in the 17th over.

However, Pakistan recorded impressive performances in shooting and tennis.

In shooting, Pakistan’s GM Bashir secured the eighth position after scoring 282 points with eight centres off target. The Pakistani shooter needs to finish in the top six to proceed to the finals

In women’s tennis singles, Ushna Sohail handed a straight-sets defeat to Tajikistan’s Sumaya Tukhtaeva 6-2, 6-3. Meanwhile, Sarah Ibrahim emerged victorious against Qatar’s Hind Almudahka after a three-set battle 6-2, 6(5)-7, 6-3. Also, Pakistani duo Sarah Ibrahim and Aqeel Khan triumphed over Mongolia’s Anand Gankhuyag and Khatansuikh Batbayar and won the tie in just 48 minutes.

Earlier this week, Pakistan's volleyball team on Friday, thrashed South Korea 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2023.

It is pertinent to know that Pakistan's 262-member contingent comprising 137 men and 53 women athletes, along with a total of 72 officials is participating in the games.

The Pakistani contingent will participate in 24 different sports including cricket, boxing, badminton, golf, hockey, rowing, squash, wrestling etc.

Schedule of Pakistan hockey team's remaining matches

September 26 — vs Bangladesh

September 28 — vs Uzbekistan

September 30 — vs India

October 2 — vs Japan