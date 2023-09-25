 
Monday, September 25, 2023
'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry

Monday, September 25, 2023

'The Expendables' loses steam with fourth entry

Expend4bles is having a tough time attracting cinemagoers as the blow-em-up franchise has opened to its lowest opening of The Expendables series, $3.2M, despite running on over 3,000 theatres.

Noticing a steep decline in the action-thriller franchise since the first entry in 2010 for $34.8 million, the latest Sylvester Stallone fronted-flick is set to mark one of the lowest total box office weekends of this year as it is expected to barely manage the meager sum of $15 to $17 million in the weekend run on a budget of $100 million, per Variety.

Bankrolled by Millennium Media, the star-studded movie, including Jason Statham, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, failed to charm the fans.

Helmed by Scott Waugh, the official synopsis reads, “The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table.”

Meanwhile, the film also scored low on the reviews section, as several critics blasted the movie. However, the makers are eyeing the lucrative global market to seek success.

