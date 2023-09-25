Karachi-Lahore flights face GPS signal interruptions

A plane approaching Leeds Bradford airport passes in front of the sun in Leeds May 26, 2013. — Reuters

Notice to airmen reveals aircraft facing GPS signal interruption.

It's taking place around 100 nautical miles around Karachi, Lahore.

Problems in receiving GPS signals were also reported earlier.

KARACHI: Aircraft flying between Karachi and Lahore are facing GPS signal interruptions, a notice to airmen (NOTAM) showed Sunday.



According to the NOTAM issued by the Civil Aviation Authority, there were reports of difficulty in receiving GPS signals for the aircraft in the flight information region.

There were reports of problems in the GPS signals around 100 nautical miles around Karachi and Lahore.

In the CAA NOTAM, pilots were instructed to immediately report any difficulty in receiving a GPS signal.

The sources said that there have been complaints of non-receipt of GPS signals for planes around Rahim Yar Khan Airport as well.

According to sources, due to the non-receipt of GPS signals, the planes face serious problems during flights.

In Karachi and Lahore region, problems in receiving GPS signals were also reported earlier. The sources said that the GPS signal problem has not been resolved permanently so far.