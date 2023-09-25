 
Lahore couple becomes first Pakistani duo to summit Mt Manaslu

Pakistani couple Ahmed Uzair and Anum Uzair summits Mt Manaslu in Nepal on Sunday. — Twitter/@sst8848
ISLAMABAD: In a historic achievement, a Lahore-based couple has become the first Pakistani pair to summit Mt Manaslu — the world’s eighth-highest peak in Nepal on Sunday. 

According to the mountaineering company, which spearheaded the voyage, the pair — Ahmed Uzair and Anum Uzair — successfully climbed the 8,163 metres peak along with three sherpas. 

Alpine Club of Pakistan's Secretary Karrar Haidri said: “Pakistan feels proud of the outstanding achievement.”

Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who recently scaled the "true summit" of Mount Manaslu last week, congratulated the couple on the historic feat. 

"Anum and Uzair you did it. What a piece of news to wake up to! It's truly an outstanding achievement," wrote the record-breaking mountaineer.

Anam is a forensic scientist while Ahmed practises law as a barrister. The couple have two kids. 

On Thursday, Pakistani climbers Naila Kiani and Sirbaz Khan had also successfully scaled the Manaslu peak. 

Kiani became the first Pakistani woman to summit nine out of the 14 highest mountains in the world.

